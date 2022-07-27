The rise is part of a Fed offensive to curb US inflation. | Photo: Marcelo Andrade/Gazeta do Povo

The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, on Wednesday (27) raised the interest rate by 0.75 percentage point. With the decision, the interest rate will go from the range of 1.5% to 1.75% per year to 2.25% to 2.5%. The rise is part of an offensive by the Fed to contain US inflation, which is at about 9.1%, the highest level in 40 years. In June, the US central bank had already determined a hike of 0.75 ppthe highest value since 1994.