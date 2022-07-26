Federal government expects improvement in public accounts

The Liberal Party (PL) told the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that President Jair Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors on July 18 to address the Brazilian electoral system was an act of government and not pre-campaign.. Last week, Rede Sustentabilidade (Rede), Partido Comunista do Brasil (PCdoB), and Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT) filed lawsuits against Bolsonaro and the PL for early electoral propaganda. The Democratic Labor Party (PDT) also cited the alleged spread of fake news in the face of the president’s questions about the security of the electoral system. The TSE has refuted this and other statements by Bolsonaro about the security of the polls. In the demonstrations to the Electoral Justice – both in the joint action of the Network with the PCdoB and the PDT, the PL stated that no leader of the party participated in the event and that it was an act on the official agenda of the President of the Republic. According to the PL, the Chief Executive received diplomatic missions at the Planalto Palace and, for this reason, the TSE would not be competent to examine any alleged irregularity in the event.

The federal government works with a projection of a fiscal deficit “very close to zero” at the end of the year and even with the possibility of a surplus.. According to the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, it is the first in eight years. Last year, there was a surplus in the consolidated public sector, when considering the balance sheets of states, municipalities and state-owned companies. The federal government, however, had a deficit of R$ 35.1 billion. The secretary also highlighted that, due to the growth of the salary mass, there was an increase of around R$ 5 billion in the net collection of the General Social Security System (RGPS). And that there was also an increase in revenues of around R$ 43 billion, of which R$ 26.6 billion from the privatization of Eletrobras.

A group of deputies opposing the government of Argentina presented, in the context of high political and economic uncertainty that plagues the country, a request for a political trial against President Alberto Fernández. A deputy from the right-wing Avança Liberdade party presented in Congress the request against the Argentine president “for poor performance and for committing possible crimes in the exercise of his functions”. The request comes in a context of political and economic crisis in Argentina, where differences within the ruling coalition Frente de Todos, between the ranks of the president and vice president, Cristina Kirchner, have accelerated the country’s financial deterioration. In the Chamber of Deputies, where no party has an absolute majority, the ruling coalition is the first minority and Juntos pela Change – by former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) – is the second. To be accepted, the request for political judgment requires two-thirds of the members present.

After approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Commission agreed to the extension of the smallpox vaccine since 2013, to combat monkeypox.. Since 2019, the product has been approved in the United States also against the variant of the disease. The immunizer approved by the European Commission is from a Danish pharmaceutical group. The decision in Brussels came amid the elevation by the World Health Organization (WHO) to the highest level of alert on the virulence of the smallpox epidemic. The Commission’s green light is valid in all member countries of the European Union.

THE JR Guzzo’s reviewwhich states that Brazil has never had a candidate who defended so much those who commit crimes.

It’s the luxury hotel project in Serra Gaúcha wins international award. The Laje de Pedra hotel, located in Canela, was one of the winners in the Hospitality Architecture category of the DNA Paris Design Award. Around BRL 500 million were invested in the revitalization of the hotel complex, which took place after the hotel was closed due to the pandemic. The place hosted major and important events, such as the signing of the Mercosur Treaty in 1992.