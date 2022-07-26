FGTS will distribute R$ 13.2 billion of 2021 profit to workers

The percentage of the profit that will be passed on to workers is equivalent to 99% of the R$ 13.3 billion profit obtained by the FGTS in 2021. | Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

O Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS) will distribute R$ 13.2 billion of the 2021 profit to quota workers. The decision was approved this Friday (22) by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. The greater the balance of the account linked to the FGTS, the more the worker will have to receive. The reference value corresponds to the balance of each account on December 31, 2021. Anyone who has more than one account will receive credit in all of them, respecting the proportionality of the balance.

To know the share of the profit that will be deposited, the worker must multiply the balance of each account in his name on December 31 of last year by 0.02748761. This factor means that, in practice, for every BRL 1,000 in balance, the shareholder will receive around BRL 27.49. Those who had R$ 2 thousand will have a credit of R$ 54.98, with the amount rising to R$ 137.44 for those who had R$ 5 thousand at the end of 2021.

The percentage of the profit that will be passed on to workers is equivalent to 99% of the profit of R$ 13.3 billion obtained by the FGTS in 2021. The distribution of the profit will raise the FGTS income this year to 5.83%, lower than the official inflation of 10.06% by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) last year. This is the first time since 2017 that FGTS earnings will not be able to replace losses from inflation.

Even losing inflation, the FGTS yielded more than the savings account. Last year, savings yielded only 2.94%, influenced by the Selic rate (basic interest in the economy), which remained at 2% per year for most of 2021 and was only increased from August last year. By law, the FGTS earns 3% per year plus the reference rate (TR). With the TR at 0.209%, the minimum yield corresponds to just over 3% each year.

To check the balance of the Guarantee Fund, the worker must consult the extract of the fund, in the FGTS application, from Caixa Econômica Federal. Those who cannot make the consultation over the internet should go to any Caixa branch to ask for the statement at the service desk. With information from Agência Brasil.