David Trimble was one of the main articulators of the Belfast Accord, which ended the violent conflicts known as the “Troubles”. | Photo: EFE/EPA/GERRY PENNY

Former Northern Ireland Prime Minister David Trimble died on Monday at the age of 77. According to a statement from the Ulster Unionist Party, the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize-winning politician passed away “after a short illness”.

Trimble was the leader of the UUP from 1995 to 2005 and was one of the key articulators of the Belfast Agreement (also known as the Good Friday Agreement) of 1998.

Ratified by referendums in both Ireland, the term ended decades of violent conflicts in Northern Ireland that became known as the “Troubles” and which concerned the region’s permanence in the United Kingdom or its incorporation into the Republic of Ireland.

Due to the agreement, Protestant Trimble shared the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize with moderate Catholic leader John Hume of the Social Democratic and Labor Party, who died in 2020.