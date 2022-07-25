Four Points Threatening Republicans in US Midterm Elections

Republicans have every reason to believe in a majority recovery in the House of Representatives and in a tiebreaker in the number of seats divided with the Democrats in the Senate in the November legislative elections, when 35 of the 100 seats in the upper house will be up for vote and all the 435 from the lower house.

Historically, the party of the incumbent president usually does poorly in midterm elections: according to a survey by The Hill newspaper, since 1946, the party of the current ruler has lost seats in the Chamber in the vast majority of these elections (with only two exceptions) and in the Senate he won more seats on just four occasions.

Democratic President Joe Biden’s approval rating is just 33%, lower than at any point in his predecessor Donald Trump’s term (2017-2021), largely due to inflation, the biggest of the last 40 years.

Does this mean the Republicans will have a landslide victory in November? Not necessarily. Gazeta do Povo lists some of the points that could hinder the American opposition at the polls.

problematic candidates

Analysts consider that inexperienced candidates and/or involved in controversies can make it difficult for Republicans to win, especially in the Senate.

Former football player Herschel Walker, who will seek a seat in the Senate for the state of Georgia, has an image eroded by personal scandals, such as revealing that he had three unrecognized children and lying about having worked as a police officer.

In Pennsylvania, candidate of Turkish descent Mehmet Oz was accused in the primaries of “connections” with the Turkish government and having no ties to the state he intends to represent in the Senate (he lives in New Jersey).

flags down

A recent poll released by the New York Times showed that traditional GOP flags are at the bottom of the concerns of the American electorate: immigration, crime and education were cited as the most important by just 4% of respondents.

According to the survey, the topics that have most aroused interest at the moment are abortion, gun control and democracy, mentioned by 30% of those who responded to the survey. Among voters who cited these issues, 66% said they intend to vote for Democratic candidates and just 14% for Republicans.

Mobilization around abortion

One of these great themes highlighted, abortion, should have a great influence on the legislative elections in November, due to the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn federal jurisprudence in Roe v. wadeof 1973, which removed the limits for American states to legislate on the subject.

Since then, Republican-run states have enforced laws that restrict or prohibit abortion.

Democratic politicians, starting with President Joe Biden, have urged supporters to turn out to vote so the pro-abortion party can secure legislative majorities at the federal and state levels.

In an interview with Newsweek, Bernard Tamas, an associate professor of political science at Valdosta State University, said progressive outrage over the Supreme Court’s decision could drive more Democratic voters to the polls.

“Midterm elections are heavily influenced by turnout. Anger drives turnout, and Republicans were the most angry group until the Supreme Court ruling was announced,” she said.

For Vinícius Rodrigues Vieira, professor of economics and international relations at Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP), Democrats can use the abortion decision to mobilize the black electorate (which historically favors candidates from the party: in 2020, 92% of black voters voted for Biden) and the share of the Latino electorate that supports the party.

“If these voters take into account the Democratic rhetoric that these elections are crucial to the issues that interest them, the discourse of tying the abortion issue to the beginning of a series of measures that can also affect racial minorities, may not happen. necessarily a republican defeat, but a less comfortable victory than expected today”, he highlighted, in an interview with Gazeta do Povo.

Redistribution of districts

This year’s midterm elections will be the first with the new division of constituencies, based on the 2020 US Census.

Vinícius Rodrigues Vieira said that, despite legal disputes over the so-called gerrymandering (alleged manipulation of districts to benefit a certain side) denounced by Democrats, Biden’s party can also reap fruits from redistricting.

“Since we have a growing non-white population in the United States, we may have a greater number of districts with a majority or significant number of non-whites and these voters may decide in favor of the Democrats”, pondered Vieira.

“In Florida, Republicans gained the upper hand with the proposed redistricting, but, for example, in Nevada and New Mexico, Democrats advanced,” he added.