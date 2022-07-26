Third budget block of the year hits non-mandatory ministries spending. | Photo: Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

The Ministry of Economy announced this Friday (22) the blocking of another R$ 6.74 billion in the federal budget to comply with the spending ceiling rule, which limits Union expenses to the previous year’s inflation. It is the third contingency released by the government in 2022. The announcement was made through the Income and Expenditure Assessment, in an extra edition of the Federal Official Gazette.

According to the ministry, the block will be made on so-called discretionary expenses, which are non-mandatory expenses. It is money available for investment and funding of the public machine. It is not yet clear which ministries receive the most pardons.

Before the official announcement, President Jair Bolsonaro had already confirmed that there would be another contingency in the Budget. “We don’t want to cut anything. [Mas] if I don’t cut, I enter the Fiscal Responsibility Law. Now, it’s hard to work with a tight budget,” he declared. The new budget cut adds to the previous ones that took place in March, in the amount of R$ 1.72 billion, and in May, in the order of R$ 6.96 billion.