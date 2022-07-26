City halls will be able to send taxi drivers’ registration information from next Monday (25) until July 31. | Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil.

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare requested, this Thursday (21), that city halls across the country send information about regularly registered taxi drivers to enable the payment of assistance to professionals in the category. The forecast is that the first batch of the Emergency Benefit for Taxi Drivers to be paid on August 16. Mayors will be able to send registration information from next Monday (25) to the ministry’s website until July 31.

The guidelines for entering data and other information about the payment of the BEm-Taxista will be on the portal. Those who, on the 25th, eventually, still have not received the communication from the ministry will be able to enter the system to send the information. The submission of the taxi drivers’ register by the city halls is necessary due to the municipal or district competence on the subject.

The registered data will be processed by Dataprev, a technological partner company of the federal government. According to the ministry, taxi drivers with a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and license in force on May 31, 2022 will be considered. the number of registered beneficiaries, respecting the global limit available for the payment of the aid, provided for in the benefit legislation.

According to the folder, the truck drivers’ registration information was passed on by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) of the Ministry of Infrastructure and is already being processed. The forecast for payment of the first batch to truck drivers is on August 9th. There will be six monthly installments in the amount of R$ 1 thousand. Ordinance will regulate the details of the payment of each benefit. With information from Agência Brasil.