The extraordinary credit of R$ 27 million will be used to pay the Auxílio Brasil, gas voucher and the Alimenta Brasil program. | Photo: Leonardo Sá/Agência Senado

The federal government edited this Friday (22) a provisional measure (MP) that releases an extraordinary credit of R$ 27 billion for the payment of social benefits provided for in Constitutional Amendment 23/22. These resources, which will be directed to the Ministry of Citizenship and the Federal Government’s Financial Charges, do not affect the spending ceiling or the fulfillment of the primary result target, as provided for in the Constitutional Amendment itself. THE MP was published tonight in an extra edition of the Official Gazette (DOU).

The R$27 billion should be used to pay an additional R$200 for Auxílio Brasil, which will also increase the number of beneficiaries; in the increase in the value of Auxílio Gás and funds for the program for the Acquisition and Distribution of Food from Family Agriculture to Promote Food and Nutrition Security (Programa Alimenta Brasil). In the case of Auxílio Brasil, the funds will also be used to pay costs and bank charges related to the extension of the program.

Of the extraordinary credit amount, R$1.04 billion will be allocated to Auxílio Gás and R$500 million to the Alimenta Brasil Program. The Auxílio Brasil Program will have an extraordinary credit of R$ 25.45 billion and R$ 89.92 million will be allocated to the remuneration of financial agents. According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, “other credits will be presented, in order to cover all the changes made by the Constitutional Amendment”.

Constitutional Amendment 123/22 was enacted on July 14 by Congress and provides for an increase of R$ 200 in Auxílio Brasil until December 31 of this year. The text also proposes, until the end of the year, an aid of R$ 1 thousand for truck drivers, aid for cooking gas and reinforcement of the Alimenta Brasil Program, in addition to installments of R$ 200 for taxi drivers, financing of free public transport for the elderly. and compensation for states that reduce the tax burden on biofuels.

A state of emergency was also established during this year “due to the extraordinary and unpredictable rise in the prices of oil, fuels and their derivatives and the resulting social impacts”. With information from Agência Brasil.