Extraordinary credit in the amount of R$ 10.9 billion will be used to pay aid to truck drivers and taxi drivers until December. | Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil.

The federal government edited this Thursday (28) a Provisional Measure (MP) opening extraordinary credit in the amount of R$ 10.9 billion. This amount will be used to pay assistance to truck drivers and taxi drivers until Decemberpursuant to Constitutional Amendment 123, of July 14, 2022.

The amendment was promulgated by the National Congress on July 14, arising from the proposal that provides for the creation of a state of emergency to expand the payment of social benefits until the end of the year. Among the social benefits provided is assistance to Autonomous Cargo Carriers and Payment of Assistance to Taxi Drivers.

The money will also be used to grant financial assistance to states that grant ICMS tax credits to producers or distributors of hydrous ethanol in their territory, as provided for in Amendment 123.

As a rule, extraordinary credit is a resource used by the Executive Branch to meet expenses considered unpredictable and urgent, since they were not provided for in budget law. This credit should be applied in situations such as wars, internal commotion or public calamity. With information from Agência Brasil.