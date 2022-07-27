Decree extending the deadline for studies on the implementation of Angra 3 was published in the Official Gazette (DOU). | Photo: Disclosure / MME

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Tuesday (26) extended the term of operation of the Interministerial Committee that carries out studies on the implementation of the Angra 3 Thermonuclear Plant. The government extended the work of the committee for another 240 days. The decree with the decision was published in the Official Gazette (DOU) and foresees the extension of the term for another four months.

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency, the collegiate awaits the conclusion of technical, legal and economic-financial studies that will be evaluated and submitted to the National Energy Policy Committee (CNPE). “As the conclusion of the studies by the BNDES took more time than initially planned, it became necessary to extend the period of operation of the Committee”, said the government, in a note.