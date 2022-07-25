Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries who are undergoing registration review will have until October 14 to update the information. | Photo: Leonardo Sá/Agência Senado

The federal government announced that it will advance the payment of Auxílio Brasil in August. Confirmation was published in the issue of Official Diary of the Union (DOU), this Monday (25), by the Ministry of Citizenship. According to G1, the postponement of the installment of Auxílio Brasil varies from 9 to 11 days. The schedule for receiving the benefit varies according to the final Social Identification Number (NIS) number. It was not mentioned whether the calendar for the other months will also be changed.

Between August and December 2022, the value of Auxílio Brasil will rise from R$400 to R$600. The so-called PEC on Benefits has already been approved by Congress. The PEC will give the government the possibility of spending around R$ 41.25 billion in resources outside the spending ceiling, until the end of the year, to increase the value of social benefits.