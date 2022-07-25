Aid for truck drivers will be paid until December | Photo: Felipe Rosa/Tribuna do Paraná

The first two installments of the Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Transporters (BEm-Caminhoneiro), the aid for truck drivers, will be paid on August 9. Referring to the months of July and August, each one will have the value of R$ 1,000. In other words, each registered beneficiary will receive R$ 2,000 on the 9th. The information was released by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security this Monday (25th).

According to the ministry, “autonomous cargo carriers duly registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C) until May 31, 2022 will be entitled to receive the BEm-Caminhoneiro. Among other requirements, professionals must be with a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF. The benefit will be paid to each autonomous carrier regardless of the number of vehicles it has.”

The National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), which is part of the structure of the Ministry of Infrastructure (Minfra), is responsible for sending information from the beneficiary register. ANTT will send monthly to the Ministry of Labor the list of autonomous cargo carriers that are in the “active” situation in the RNTR-C.

The aid for truck drivers will be paid until December 2022. Payments of the next installments are expected to take place on September 24, October 22, November 26 and December 17.