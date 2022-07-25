Heat wave causes fires, water rationing and alert in Europe

Amidst a wave of heat extremely intense, the fires forestry do not stop punishing the Spainwhere it is difficult to erase those that were already active, such as the one on the Atlantic island of Tenerife, while others were triggered this Sunday and forced the evacuation of several cities in the regions of Galicia and Castile y León.

The biggest fire continues to be that of Tenerife, where the flames have already consumed 2,423 hectares. Today, extinction efforts to halt advance on its three fronts have been favored by a light wind, though the steep terrain makes working on the ground difficult. In Burgos, three towns and the monastery of Santo Domingo de Silos had to be evacuated, as did four other towns in Zamora.

In total, the fires of the last two weeks, fueled by an intense heat wave and strong winds, have burned 100,000 hectares of forest in Spain, more than all that was lost for the same cause in 2021, according to data from the European Fire System. Forest Fire Information (EFFIS) based on satellite imagery.

At France, in addition to forest fires, a large part of the territory is under the effects of a severe drought, forcing the implementation of water restrictions. Of the 95 departments in metropolitan France, 86 were on some sort of water alert on Sunday, according to the Proluvia surveillance network, which is under the Ministry of Ecological Transition. The first half of July was the driest period on record in the country, according to the Meteo France agency.

The most serious alert level, that of “crisis”, was declared in 34 departments, especially in the west, center and southeast of the country. Another 37 are on the second most serious level, that of “reinforced alert”. In all these departments there is some kind of restriction on domestic, urban, agricultural or industrial consumption. Some cities in the interior need to be supplied by tanker trucks to ensure the population’s consumption.

The heat wave also spreads through the Italy, which is experiencing its worst drought in 70 years and has 19 cities on red alert, the maximum level of emergency, a situation that will continue in the coming days. Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latin, MilanPerugia, Rieti, Pomegranate, Turin, Trieste, Verona, Viterbo, Civitavecchia, Pescara and Venice will have peaks of up to 40 degrees and minimums above 25, according to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health. On orange alert are Ancona, Cagliari, Catania, Messina, Naples, Palermo and Reggio Calabria, seven cities in the south of the country, where the air mass of subtropical origin parked between the Mediterranean and southern Europe is affecting temperatures less than in the north and center of the country.

The heat wave was named “Apocalipisis4800” in reference to the zero thermal level, located at an altitude of 4,800 meters, for the reason that in no part of Italian territory do temperatures drop below zero degrees, not even in the Alps. . This could lead to faster melting of glaciers and cause landslides like the one that occurred in early July on the Marmolada glacier, where 11 people died.