How and when Pix emerged and why it ended up in the electoral debate

Less than two years after its launch, Pix has established itself as one of the main means of payment in the country.. In operation since November 2020, the tool was quickly and strongly adopted by Brazilians, who found in it an uncomplicated and free alternative for carrying out electronic transfers: there were more than 9.5 billion transactions last year and 9.7 billion only in the first half of 2022, with a turnover that exceeds R$ 4.6 trillion. But, for the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, the success of the instant payment would be a reason for discontent and indisposition of bankers with the government of Jair Bolsonaro. The fact that representatives of large banks had signed the letter in defense of democracy and the electronic voting machine was seen by Nogueira as a kind of retaliation. The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) decided to sign a similar manifesto, which already has the support of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) and other civil society organizations. On his Twitter, the minister wrote that these institutions lost R$ 40 billion a year with Pix.

The MDB confirmed the name of Senator Simone Tebet (MS) as the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. The decision was taken through the party’s national convention, with 262 votes in favor of the candidacy and only nine votes against. PSDB and Cidadania ratified the decision to be part of Tebet’s coalition. The two associations form a party federation – that is, they need to walk together in political decisions over the next few years. The deputy in Tebet’s ticket has not yet been defined. The name will be indicated by the Citizenship-PSDB federation. Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) is quoted for the vacancy, but with the uncertainty surrounding Tasso, Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA) started to be considered as an option. The decision should be announced in the coming days.

At a meeting held by the Petrobras Board of Directors, it was decided that decisions on fuel pricing policy will be kept under the responsibility of the executive board.. There was a possibility of altering the process, which could be defined by the board of directors itself. According to a statement released, the execution of price policies remains under the responsibility of the group formed by the president of the state-owned company and the directors of Finance and Logistics and Commercialization, who must preserve and prioritize the company’s economic result, “seeking to maximize its generation of value”. .

The University of Pennsylvania’s “Woman of the Year” nomination for Lia Thomas was rejected by the other Ivy League universities., which brings together the most respected university institutions in the United States. Lia Thomas, an American transgender athlete who competed in the men’s category for three years before starting to compete in the women’s swimming championships, was nominated by her university for the “Woman of the Year” award by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), responsible for organizing the event. most college sports championships in the US.

THE Paulo Polzonoff’s opinionwhich talks about the meeting of bankers in defense of the Democratic State of Law.

And Semper Família shows that healthy habits, more than genetics, guarantee good aging. Only 30% of the quality of our health over the years is related to our genetics. The other 70% depend on the way we live, the environment in which we live and the habits we create during our lives . There is no shortage of studies showing the importance of food and physical activity in the prevention and control of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems, stroke, anxiety and depression, certain types of tumors and even Alzheimer’s.