how the country’s lower growth impacts the Brazilian economy

Brazil’s main trading partner, China, will grow less this year. After an expansion of 8.1% in 2021, projections from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) point to an expansion of 4.4%. Itaú projects growth of 4.2% in the second largest global economy.

Reflections are already being felt by the Brazilian economy. According to the Secretariat of Foreign Trade (Secex), exports to the region had a slight growth of 0.3% in values, in the comparison between the first half of 2021 and 2022, reaching US$ 47.1 billion. But in volume, there was a fall of 11.5%.

Lia Valls, a researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas (Ibre/FGV), credits the financial gain to the appreciation of commodity prices, such as soybeans. “The rise in prices offset the drop in volume, which was driven by iron ore.”

Lia does not believe that there are any deeper implications for Brazil with the slowdown in the growth rate of the Asian giant. What could happen, according to the researcher, is an adjustment in China’s share of Brazilian exports, which in the first half of the year was 28.72%. In the same period of 2021, it was 34.5%.

“It will be a one-off impact. It is because the Chinese GDP is very large and, even so, there will be many needs to be met”, he quotes. IMF data show that the Chinese economy is 10.85 times bigger than the Brazilian one.

Sectoral impacts in Brazil

One of the segments that could be most affected by this slowdown is ferrous minerals. In the first half of the year, Brazilian exports reached US$ 9.02 billion, 33% less in value compared to the same months of 2021, and 7.3% less in volume.

According to Inter mining and steel analyst Gabriela Joubert, fears about a stronger-than-expected economic slowdown in the largest Asian economy (and largest consumer market for metallic commodities) have negatively affected the steel and mining sector.

“The real estate (real estate) sector, an important representative of the local economy, faces its own challenges, with developers showing difficulties in meeting deadlines and consumers threatening boycotts on payments for late works, which could further escalate the already deteriorated situation of the sector,” she writes in a report. And another sector of the Chinese economy that is underperforming is the automobile sector.

A product that can reserve good surprises is beef. According to the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea-USP), in the first half of the year, exports were driven by business with the United States and China. More than half of what was sold abroad went there.

“Considering the pace of shipments in recent years, when exports to the two countries intensified in the second half of the year, Brazilian sales should remain strong in the coming months, allowing for a new annual record.”

Why is China growing less?

A number of factors explain the slowdown in the Chinese economy:

The Covid zero policy, which led to lockdowns in important economic hubs, such as Shanghai and Shenzhen, and metropolises, such as Beijing;

Greater regulatory pressures, particularly in the information technology segment;

The crisis in the real estate sector, marked by the problems of the mega-developer Evergrande; and

The highest world inflation, which had a negative impact on Chinese exports, which correspond to 18.5% of GDP, according to the The Economist.

“China is going through a moment of more accentuated deceleration. This is also a reflection of the uncertainties in the world economy”, says economist Francisco Nobre, from XP Investimentos.

But he points out that the Asian giant has an important asset: lower inflation compared to the rest of the world, which makes it possible to grant fiscal and monetary stimulus. “There’s a lot of room for that,” says strategist Jennie Li, also at XP.

Reorientation of the growth model

Analysts Jinyue Dong and Le Xia, from the Spanish bank BBVA, point out that the Chinese authorities have reoriented the growth strategy towards the “old model”, as a way of stimulating economic activity. This option is based on the real estate sector, exports and infrastructure investments, which have contributed to 20% of GDP in recent decades.

Chinese officials have been emphasizing this investment need since January. At the executive meeting of the Council of State in January, priority was given to 102 projects outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan, in the areas of infrastructure, urbanization, transport, water resources and storage and postal facilities.

At the Central Financial and Economic Committee conference on April 26, President Xi Jinping re-emphasized the importance of infrastructure investments this year to support economic growth and signaled that Chinese infrastructure has great potential for growth.

These high-level meetings outlined the principles of infrastructure investments for 2022:

Build a modern infrastructure, supported by development and security;

Consider the economic, social, environmental and safety benefits in carrying out the projects,

Give equal emphasis to “old” and “new” infrastructure investments, and

Expand forms of investment, including public-private partnerships.

To support this investment program, the Chinese government has also adopted fiscal and monetary stimulus mechanisms, including interest rate cuts. This may be partly responsible, according to analysts at Itaú, for the strong advance in the Chinese economy in the second half of the year, after a weaker first. “In the global context, China is the exception,” they say.