IMF raises growth forecasts for 2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised upwards growth expectations for the Brazilian economy in 2022. The projection announced this Tuesday (26) is for a 1.7% expansion in GDP. In April, the signal was 0.8%. For 2023, the estimates of the international body fell from 1.4% to 1.1%. The pace of growth will be slower than last year, when the Brazilian economy rose by 4.6%.

The slowdown follows an international trend. Last year, the global economy grew by 6.1%. For this year, the signal is for a 3.2% expansion in global GDP, 0.4 percentage point less than what was projected in April. In the United States, the loss in the pace of economic growth in the first half and the increase in interest rates should cause the economy to grow 2.3% this year, 1.4 percentage points less than expected in April.

Growth expectations for China, the world’s second-largest economy, had also declined, m. According to the IMF, they fell from 4.4% in April to 3.3% in July. It is a consequence of the frequent lockdowns caused by Covid-19 and the crisis in the real estate sector.

The impacts of the slowdown in the world economy are widespread. One of the regions that will most feel the impacts is Europe, which could be affected by the suspension of gas supplies from Russia, the increase in inflation and the consequent tightening of monetary policy. For 2022, the projection is for an expansion of 2.6% and for 2023, 1.2%.