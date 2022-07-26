IMF warns of effects of China slowdown on global economy

O International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned this Tuesday (26) of the risks that the world economy could run if the China keep braking given the constant outbreaks of Covid-19 and its consequent blockages, which profoundly affect the global supply chain.

The IMF released the report on World Economic Prospects, reviewing the April projections and estimating that the Asian giant will grow 3.3% this year, 1.1 percentage points lower than previously announced. In 2023, it is expected to grow by 4.6%, half a percentage point less than previously announced.

That is the lowest growth rate for the Asian giant in more than four decades, excluding the growth the country saw at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

At a global level, the entity also reduced growth forecasts to 3.2% this year and 2.9% next year (0.4 and 0.7 less, respectively) and did not rule out that estimates could worsen again. due to high global instability.

“At Chinanew confinements and the deepening of the real estate crisis caused growth to be revised downwards by 1.1 percentage points, with important contagion effects at the global level”, warns the IMF in the report.

The document highlights that Shanghai, “an important hub of the global supply chain”, had a “tight lockdown” in April that forced the closure of economic activity across the city for eight weeks.

“The slowdown in China has global consequences: blockages and disruptions in the global supply chain and lower domestic expenses are reducing demand for goods and services from China’s trading partners,” warns the organization.

The IMF draws two perspectives for the future, a more positive one, which includes fiscal measures and a rethinking of the “Covid Zero” policy by the authorities, and a more negative one, which would come as a consequence of the emergence of contagious outbreaks that trigger widespread lockdowns.

IMF warns ‘small shock’ could push US into recession

The IMF also warned that while it does not foresee a recession in the US economy, United States this year or the next, a “small shock could be enough” to generate this scenario.

The US margin to avoid recession is “very narrow”, said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, director of the IMF’s research department, in the presentation of the review of the global outlook. According to the entity, the American economy will grow 2.3% this year and 1% next year.

Gourinchas admitted that there are several indicators that point to a slowdown in the world’s leading economy and, although he underlined that the job market is strong, with an unemployment rate of only 3.6%, he warned that the restrictive monetary policy – which is already being applied to fight inflation – could lead to further economic cooling and worse employment data.

IMF cuts global growth forecast to 3.2% this year and 2.9% in 2023

Global growth forecasts were reduced to 3.2% this year and 2.9% in 2023, in a scenario of high instability in which a worsening of these estimates is not ruled out.

Previous forecasts were reduced by four and seven tenths of a percentage point, respectively. The risks that the Fund had pointed out in April have already materialized and are affecting the global economy. These are high inflation, a longer and sharper-than-expected slowdown of the Chinese economy and the negative effects of the war in Ukraine.

But the IMF also calculates a much more adverse scenario, in which it imagines what could happen if prices do not stabilize, if there is a sudden stop in the supply of Russian gas to Europe, if tighter financial conditions choke developing economies and if geopolitics prevent global trade from developing normally.

In that case, and if those risks materialize, the Fund estimates even lower global growth of 2.6% this year and just 2% in 2023, a figure that has only been recorded on five occasions since 1970, always during major crises. – those of 1973, 1981 and 1982, 2008 and 2020.

In that report, the IMF once again urged world governments to make reducing inflation their “top priority.”

In these revised forecasts, the IMF shows that Europe’s major economies are suffering more than expected from the spillover effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Latin America

THE Latin America is one of the few regions to see an improvement in the Fund’s forecast for this year, which now stands at 3% (half a percentage point higher than the previous calculation), although for 2023 the estimate is lower, of an increase of 2 % (half a percentage point less).

The two main Latin American economies, Brazil and Mexico, have better forecasts for 2022, although they have a worse forecast for 2023.

According to the IMF, the Brazilian economy will grow 1.7% this year (nine tenths of a percentage point more), and 1.1% next year (three tenths of a point less), while Mexico’s growth will be 2, 4% this year (four tenths of a point more) and 1.2% next year (1.3 points less).

As for inflation, the IMF is also pessimistic, believing that in advanced economies as a whole it will be 6.3% this year (up from 4.8% projected in April). For the euro zone, the estimated percentage is 7.3%, 2.9 points above the previous forecast.