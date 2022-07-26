Increase national productivity

If Brazil defined as a priority socioeconomic goal the significant improvement in the average standard of living of the population in the next two or three decades, the possibility of success would be real if the income per inhabitant, measured by official indicators of social well-being, reached the twice the current value. For that, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would have to grow around 5% per year, compared to an average population increase of around 0.6% in this period. It is for this and other reasons that GDP growth has to be treated as a priority, also because it is a necessary, but not sufficient, condition to eliminate poverty and reduce poverty. poverty. In this scenario, the most important variable is national productivity, also called productivity/hour of work, which is obtained by dividing annual GDP by the total number of hours worked by the population in the same period.

GDP growth can occur at a high rate without increasing productivity; This happens when there is a reduction in the unemployment, that is, an increase in the number of employed workers, which leads to a consequent increase in the total hours worked in the year. If GDP grows at the same rate as the increase in hours worked by the population, there will be no increase in productivity. This type of situation usually occurs when there is high unemployment and, subsequently, the economy recovers, unemployment falls, people who were unemployed enter the production process and the national product rises. This situation is considered good, as the reduction of unemployment brings a series of favorable economic and social results. However, leaving the condition of being a poor country requires an increase in national productivity that promotes an improvement in income per inhabitant and, precisely for this reason, leads to the elimination of misery, the reduction of poverty and the reduction of social inequalities.

In addition to the work factor, natural resources, physical capital, entrepreneurial initiative and technological knowledge contribute to productivity, items that reveal the bottlenecks of the Brazilian economy when compared to developed countries.

It is important to emphasize that, even taking more than a third of all national income every year in a coercive way through taxes, the public sector has not been able to overcome the social ills mentioned above, in the face of state vices such as inefficiency, corruption and enrichment of the elite installed in the public machine – something that, as a matter of fact, occurs all over the world to a greater or lesser extent. A third of all national income appropriated by the state machine is such a large fraction that it makes the state the main responsible for the country’s failure to reduce misery and poverty, and is skating in the objective of reducing social inequalities. In rich countries, the reduction of these serious evils is also not done mainly through state action, but through the expressive value of GDP per inhabitant, which society produces with the contribution of high productivity.

According to the new international methodology, Brazilian productivity is at US$ 18.50/hour compared to US$ 79/hour in the United States. These data make Brazilian productivity correspond to a paltry 23.5% of the North American one. It is a great distance, which shows how much Brazil has to do and the long path of growth that the country has ahead. The old indignation is repeated and it is still legitimate to ask what factors lead to such a significant difference, considering that Brazilian workers are not inferior to North American workers to the point that Brazil has so much lower productivity. In summary, it is known that, in addition to the work factor, natural resources, physical capital, entrepreneurial initiative and technological knowledge compete for productivity, items that reveal the bottlenecks of the Brazilian economy when compared to developed countries. Additionally, the legal framework, the institutional environment and legal certainty interfere to improve or worsen the real economy.

One component of low productivity that has already been seen in abundance is the deficiency that Brazil has in terms of physical infrastructure. highways, railroads, ports, airports, energy, urban mobility and storage, just to name a few, are subsectors in which physical capital is small, aging and technologically outdated. In this sense, the first measure that has to be tackled quickly is investment in physical infrastructure. Again, part of the low investment in this area results from the lack of quantity and quality of public spending: even with revenue equivalent to one third of GDP, the average annual expenditure on public sector investments is around 2.5% of GDP. It is very little, and therein lies a serious problem.

Productivity and the need to urgently increase it is another high-priority topic in the political debate, especially in an election year, with emphasis on the fact that growth and improvement in national income are in the interests of business people, investors and of all market agents, as the benefits generated by the improvement of the living conditions of the poorest sections of the population expand opportunities for all the inhabitants of the nation.