The Focus publishes weekly the projections of banks, brokers and consultancies for the country’s economy. | Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

The inflation forecast in Brazil for 2023 rose from 5.20% to 5.30%. The data appears in the Focus report this Monday (25). According to the newspaper The globe, this is the 16th consecutive increase in the inflation rate in the bulletin that brings the financial market analyzes for the next year. If the numbers are confirmed, inflation in 2023 will be above the ceiling stipulated by the Central Bank. The target is 3.25%, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points (4.75%).

In contrast, the forecast for inflation this year fell in the Focus report and reached 7.3%. But it is still above the ceiling of the target set by the Central Bank. The estimate for 2022 was that inflation would be 3.5%, with a ceiling of 5%.

With regard to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the projection for 2022 rose from 1.75% to 1.93%, and ranged from 0.50% to 0.49% in 2023, according to the same report. The Focus publishes weekly the projections of banks, brokers and consultancies for the country’s economy.