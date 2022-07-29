Inflation in the US puts Brazil on alert. TSE seeks to combat violence

Rising interest rates and the highest inflation since 1981. This is the current scenario in the largest global economy, the United States. The North American problems could have adverse effects on Brazil, precisely at a time when projections for economic growth in 2022 are increasing and inflation projections are decreasing. See what impacts Brazil can suffer and what the country’s strengths are to minimize them.

Political violence. Concerned with recent episodes, the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, created a working group against political violence. Find out how it will work.

Politics, Economy and the World

Elections 2022. In some states, Senate elections promise to be as or more fierce than for governor. Check out how the political godfathers are influencing the race for the government of São Paulo and the numbers of new Datafolha poll for the Presidency.

Employment and fuel. Brazil generated 277,900 formal jobs in June, a balance 1.2% higher than in May. Petrobras announced a further reduction in the price of gasoline for distributors. See how much the drop will be.

spin around the world. Increasingly in crisis, Argentina will have the third economy minister in a month. Joe Biden was warned by China to not “playing with fire” about Taiwan. Know who they are the two finalists in the race for the post of prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Opinion of the Gazette

Common sense at Petrobras. Petrobras’ current pricing policy, criticized by both the federal government and the left-wing opposition, has passed a critical test. There was the possibility of changing both the policy itself and transferring responsibility for this definition to the company’s board. In the end, everything was kept as it was. Here’s an excerpt from the Gazette’s opinion:

The electoral campaign, unfortunately, is fertile ground for all types of populism, as it is much simpler to make immediate promises than to explain complex issues such as the formation of fuel prices and the consequences of interventionism. There are factors that Brazil cannot control, such as the global demand for oil and its price.

What else do you need to know today

abuse in childbirth. Obstetric violence: why is the term rejected by doctors and what are the rights of pregnant women?

elections. Candidacy or alliance? What Bivar and União Brasil will do in the presidential race

Article. Do good policies for families imply higher birth rates?

Columns and articles

The sociologist of liberty. A liberal thinker and scholar insofar as he debates and uncovers the intricacies of modern politics, and not as a militant of causes. This is the Frenchman Raymond Aron, author of “The Opium of Intellectuals”. Discover his history, work and thinking.

JR Guzzo shows that Alexandre de Moraes did not like the drop in the price of gasoline and tries to get in the way.

Franklin Ferreira analyze the opposition between the Christian faith and leftism.

to inspire

nature and good sleep. In the midst of nature, a space that invites you to relax and, above all, make sleep a memorable moment. This is the concept of the Fuso Concept Hotel, recently opened on the coast of Santa Catarina. Haus presents the details of the project.

