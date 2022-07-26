| Photo: Jonathan Campos/Gazeta do Povo/Arquivo

The National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) registered an increase of 0.13% in July. The percentage represents 0.56 point below the previous month, which closed at 0.69%. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), this was the smallest change since June 2020.

Considered a preview of inflation, the IPCA-15 measures the variation from the 15th of one month to the 15th of the next – in this case from June 15th to July 15th. In 2022, the accumulated increase is 5.79%. The IBGE also informed that the indicator for the last 12 months closed at 11.39%.

Among the groups surveyed, “clothing” (1.39%) and “food and beverages” (1.16%) had the highest increases in the IPCA-15 of July. With regard to food, the product that most impacted inflation was long-life milk (22.27%). In 2022, according to the IBGE, the accumulated variation in the price of this item is 57.42%.

On the other hand, the groups “transportation” (-1.08%) and “housing” (-0.78%) had the biggest drops in prices in the IPCA-15 of July. According to the IBGE, the decline in fuel prices was 4.88% in the IPCA-15. Individually, the reduction in the case of gasoline was -5.01% and that of ethanol, -8.16%. Already diesel oil had a high of 7.32%.