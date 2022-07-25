Search for survivors after the Amia attack in Buenos Aires in 1994. | Photo: EFE/EPA

O Will was not linked to the attacks terrorists of Hezbollah in the 1990s against the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (Amia) and against the embassy of Israel at Argentinaaccording to the newspaper The New York Times this Friday. The publication cited an internal investigation by the Mossad, Israel’s secret service, according to which the attacks were carried out by a secret unit of Hezbollah, whose operations were not linked to Iran and did not count on the collaboration of Argentine citizens.

The attack on Amia in 1994 caused 85 deaths and was the second terrorist attack against the Jews of Argentina, after 29 people died in 1992 when a bomb exploded in front of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires. according to NYT, the investigation details how the material for the explosives entered Argentina illegally hidden in soap bottles and boxes of chocolates. Israel, Argentina and the United States have always claimed that Iran was involved in the attacks on the ground, something the Mossad report would deny.

Argentina’s Federal Intelligence Agency intervener, Agustín Rossi, urged caution on Saturday and said he hoped his country’s justice system would investigate the Israeli report. “The cause is emblematic and sensitive for Argentina. I understand that you should follow the judicial path. If Israel sends information, it must be investigated by the courts,” Rossi said in remarks to radio station FM Milenium. “I have no information, other than journalistic information. I read the report carefully NYT for what it means and for the impact it can have on the country, if the Court grants procedural validity”, added Rossi. “I think we have to be very careful. The Justice will process the requests corresponding to Israel and will analyze the veracity that the evidence can contribute to the cause, although they do not fail to have an impact on the country”, reiterated the intervener of the Argentine intelligence services.