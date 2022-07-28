Is Gen Z revolting against casual sex?

on one text recent to the “New York Times”, titled “When we consent, we shouldn’t feel bad afterwards, should we?”, Emma Camp, a recent University of Virginia graduate and editor of “Reason” who caused a stir with an article criticizing the suppression of free speech in the United States. campuses, talks about how the elite teach young people about sex. She mentions a freshman orientation session she attended that teaches students how to deal with sex situations at university.

In response to an epidemic of sexual harassment on campus, the university was emphasizing the importance of teaching students to ask for consent from partners. While consent is important for healthy sex, members of Gen Z were learning that only consent enough to make the experience a good one. Camp, however, argues that there are many other aspects of sex life, such as commitment, trust, and emotional security, and that sex education should address these.

Camp’s text is a sign of a cultural shift taking place among this generation. Raised amidst the lie that older generations relied on the “free love” movement of the 1960s, they are beginning to realize the repulsive objectification that is born of this kind of culture. As a result, Gen Z’s culture is starting to reflect their problems with casual sex.

Members of Generation Z (also called “zoomers”) get used to unsatisfying sex in early adulthood, thanks to the apparatus that feeds this culture: the porn industry. Although the United States has laws that prevent minors from consuming pornography, those laws are ineffective, as the age of first pornographic experience is now 13, according to the American Psychological Association. Other studies estimate that this age reaches 11 years. Generation Z kids, unable to consume pornography with a modicum of skepticism, grew up accepting sex as a purely transactional act.

Pop star Billie Eilish expressed the plight of young people to host Howard Stern in December. Eilish, then 19, said she started using pornography at 11 and said it was a “disgrace that really wrecked my brain, and I was devastated to have been exposed to so much porn.” In addition, pornography distorted her view of sex. “The first time I had sex, I didn’t reject things that weren’t good. That’s because I thought those things had to attract me,” she said.

After spending their preteen and teen years deceived by pornography, Zoomers start their sex lives with a horrible view of the subject, a view they accept and treat as if it were the norm, which leads them to have meaningless sex lives. , just like their parents did. But perhaps they are finding this view of sex to be unsatisfying, which is clear in the kind of media this generation consumes. Teen dramas often reflect audience behavior; they are not high-culture intended to challenge consumer opinion, so the message of these movies and series can help us gauge the beliefs of young people.

The series “Bridgerton”, from Netflix, shows youth dissatisfaction. While criticizing the puritanical view of sex that prevailed in England in the early 19th century, the series is nonetheless critical of casual sex. A key element of the first season is the transformation of Simon Bassett, love interest and future husband of the protagonist, Daphne Bridgerton. Before meeting Daphne, Simon is promiscuous, but the series is a good show of his rejection of casual sex. Simon starts to dedicate himself and take care of only his wife. Throughout the series, sex scenes, even premarital sex, are the result of a compromise between two characters.

Another Netflix series on the subject is “Outer Banks”, which portrays the protagonist, orphan John B. Routledge, in his search for a hidden treasure. A subplot of the series is his relationship with Sarah Cameron, who is hesitant to “take the next step” in a relationship with her current boyfriend, Topper. After breaking up with Topper and starting to date John B., the couple in love discuss the topic. John B. describes his first time with a random woman from Cincinnati. “I felt like shit,” he says, and the two agree that casual sex is unsatisfying.

This is not to say that Zoomers are prepared to embrace Christian morality. “Bridgerton” does not condemn couples who have sex outside of marriage and “Outer Banks” shows John B. and Sarah having sex right after having the conversation described in the previous paragraph. In addition, the way these series deal with the subject is not universal. Other productions, like “Riverdale”, totally ignore the moral character of sex.

Dissatisfaction does not arise from moral opposition based on ideology either. It is simply the result of a generation feeling the effects of exposure to an idea of ​​sex that is degrading to both the act itself and those involved. Zoomers are discovering that, contrary to what university authorities teach them, healthy sex requires more than mere consent. Given this perception, the possibility arises of creating a generation more dedicated to marriage. If greater commitment makes sex more enjoyable, the logical conclusion is that sex is better when it involves greater commitment, that is, in marriage. Gen Z is discovering that the older generations gave them the wrong advice. Our young people have problems, of course, but they also have the ability to solve them. In the end, maybe young people are right.

Charles Hilu is a political scientist and writer for the National Review.

©2022 National Review. Published with permission. original in english