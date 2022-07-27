Itamaraty determines the return of the Brazilian ambassador to Ukraine to Kyiv

Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta, during a Senate hearing in September 2020: ambassador has been working in Moldova since March

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Tuesday night (26) that the Brazilian ambassador to Ukraine, Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta, was instructed to return to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Since the beginning of March, Rapesta has been working from Moldova, a country where he is also the Brazilian ambassador. Ukraine was invaded by Russian troops on February 24.

In the note, Itamaraty highlighted that the Brazilian Embassy in Kyiv has remained open since the beginning of the conflict and that since then around 250 Brazilians have been assisted by the ministry in the region, “especially for issuing documents and crossing the border”.

The Itamaraty pointed out that consular service posts that had been temporarily installed in the cities of Chisinau (Moldova), Kosice (Slovakia), Lviv and Chernivtsi (Ukraine) were closed after the evacuation of Brazilians who wanted to leave Ukraine.

“Itamaraty remains attentive to the evolution of the conflict and is ready to resume any necessary emergency measures to assist Brazilian citizens. By reinforcing the recommendation that Brazilian citizens not enter Ukrainian territory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the consular duty can be contacted by phone number +55 61 98260-0610”, concluded the folder.