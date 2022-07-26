July will have deflation, but fall is just a truce in the inflationary environment

With recent drops in fuel prices and gives electricity, Brazil is expected to close July with deflation for the first time since May 2020, when the Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was calculated at -0.38%, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and amid closures and lockdown . Market estimates for this month’s IPCA are for deflation between 0.5% and 0.7%. The result is the effect of measures sponsored by the federal government to stop price escalations, with emphasis on the ceiling on ICMS.

THE limitation on the tax levied on energy, fuels, transport and telecommunications was accompanied by other initiatives, such as additional and temporary tax waivers on gasoline and ethanol. As they have a strong weight in the composition of inflation, these items are able to pull the index down to the point of surpassing highs recorded in other segments, such as food and services. According to the economist and regional leader at XP, Marcelo Pedroso, gasoline, transport and electricity are among the items that most impacted the indicator in this regard.

According to XP’s estimates, the retreat could extend to August, but not beyond that. “We see a scenario of deflation, yes: July around 0.65% and August around 0.30%, with inflation returning from September to December and ending the year at a level around 0.87% [no último mês]”, completes the economist. This expected very quick return to an environment of high prices, according to Pedroso, demonstrates that the effects of Complementary Law 194 (which limits the ICMS) are nothing more than a “truce” in a scenario that will remain under internal and external pressure. .

“The PLP 18 [número sob o qual tramitou o então projeto de lei no Congresso] even mitigated the impact of inflation this year. What was projected before around 9% is now at 7%so we had 2 percentage points of relief [na estimativa de inflação ao final de 2022]. It turns out that we are living with a scenario of inflation being driven mainly by the service sector, with the reopening of the economy, consumption, travel, tourism”, he says, pointing out the main inflation generator in the year.

One-off cooling followed by more months of rising prices

The macroeconomics analyst at hEDGEpoint Global Markets, Alef Dias, reinforces that the deflation movement observed is one-off, the result not only of tax and tax waivers, but also of retractions in energy prices since June, with a “very specific combination for [o índice de] July”.

In addition to being limited, the July deflation should not go beyond a number for the consumer who, however, will not feel effective relief in the purchasing power, already eroded by high and persistent inflationdespite the slowdown.

For economist Piter Carvalho, from Valor Investimentos, the high rate of dispersion of our inflation, of almost 70%, contributes to a short-lived low scenario. “If an item brings cooling [no índice de preços], the other factors continue. Whoever fills up the car every day will see that the fuel has gone down, but the milk has gone up, food is still expensive, school expensive, health insurance more expensive, in short. In addition, the war continues [entre Rússia e Ucrânia], the lack of oil, the very low stocks all over the world. These factors still exist, little we can do [sobre eles]but a lot of them can interfere with prices”, he adds.

The external scenario indicated by Carvalho hints at some of the elements that should fuel inflation in the last months of the year. Currency is one of the concerns cited by Alef Dias of hEDGEpoint. According to him, “the real has had a devaluation process since June due to the external macroeconomic scenario. As we have the transfer of this higher cost, especially in our imports, the tendency is for inflation to resume an upward trend”, he assesses. The analyst also lists the possibility of an increase as a result of exchange rate pass-through as a result of the electoral period and the reduction of the interest rate differential from Brazil to other economies, for example.

Still with eyes turned outwards, the approach of the European winter carries risks of more pressure on fuels, especially diesel oil. With the increase in demand in an attempt to replace Russian gas and the lack of idle capacity for an increase in supply, international prices are likely to push inflation again, especially from December onwards.

Back in the country, another point taken into account in the forecast for continued inflation for the semester is the payment of temporary benefits by the federal government, led by the increase in Auxílio Brasil. “September, October, November and December is exactly the period in which these R$ 200 reais will be granted and together with this social benefit comes the truck driver assistance, taxi driver assistance, all this is a resource injected into the economy in terms of consumption”, ponders XP economist Marcelo Pedroso, although the current scenario is of little heating.

In 2023, the end of temporary measures that end at the turn of the year are considered certain inflation. This includes, for example, zero ICMS for fuels, which will return to the maximum rate of 17% as of January.