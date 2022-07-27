Lula wants to review spending ceiling | Photo: André Coelho / EFE

Former President Luiz Inácio da Lula da Silva, candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PT, stated that he will review the way in which the public spending ceiling policy is currently applied, if elected in October. According to the statement published by the website Power 360PT said that he does not need the roof and that this is necessary when there is no responsibility for public money.

“I don’t need a spending cap. When you make a spending cap law, it’s because you are irresponsible, because you don’t trust yourself, because you don’t trust your club, because you’re not sure what you’re going to do,” Lula said. site.

The spending ceiling is the rule that limits the increase in federal government spending using the previous year’s inflation as a correction criterion.