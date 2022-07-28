Lula, the spending ceiling and “self-confidence”

With that typical arrogance of someone who is absolutely sure that Brazilians will go to the polls in October suffering from a collective amnesia that will make them forget how PTismo broke Brazil, the ex-president, ex-convict and ex-convict Squid returned to attack the spending ceiling in an interview with the UOL portal. “I don’t need a spending cap. When you make a spending cap law, it’s because you’re irresponsible, because you don’t trust yourself, because you don’t trust your club, because you’re not sure what you’re going to do.”said Lula, reaffirming the criticism he had already been making to the mechanism that limits the growth of public spending and was instituted in 2016, during the government of Michel Temer.

Correct, just the mention of irresponsibility. If there was a reason for Temer and his economic team to prepare the PEC that established the spending ceiling, it was the irresponsibility put into practice at the end of Lula’s second term and throughout the government of Dilma Rousseff, where endless spending became the norm. The excitement over the 2010 “PIBão”, the discovery of pre-salt, the PAC and the works necessary for the imminent sporting mega-events such as the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games convinced the government that the money would flow abundantly into the public coffers indefinitely, and not only could but should be spent. Thus, PT was responsible for the explosion in public spending, in a combination of pleasures for civil servants and conviction in the power of the State as the protagonist of economic activity. It couldn’t work, and it didn’t – the wasteful “new economic matrix” caused the worst recession in the country’s history in 2015 and 2016. The spending ceiling was the answer to this debacle; it was necessary to prevent future populist governments from having the possibility of repeating what PTismo had done to the country.

If there is anyone in this country who needs to be contained by a mechanism like the spending cap, it is Lula.

This brings us to the second point in Lula’s speech. Now, what PTismo did not lack while Brazil was in bankruptcy was self-confidence. Lula and Dilma did what they did safely. Nor do we speak here of the confidence that not all schemes of corruption that PT created while in power, but from the certainty that its economic policy was indeed the most correct, that it was necessary to spend whatever was necessary. It was even worth making the books with “creative accounting” so that inconveniences such as the law would not get in the way of a plan that would make Brazil take off like Christ the Redeemer on the famous 2009 cover of the British magazine The Economist – four years later, the same magazine published a new cover with the “rocket of Christ” out of control, asking if Brazil had ruined everything; Dilma and her finance minister, Guido Mantega, however, continued to fully trust the path traced. As recent history shows, one can very well head for the abyss with absolute safety.

In the same interview, Lula already hinted at what he would like to do if he is elected, but does not have a sufficiently large parliamentary base to remove the spending ceiling from the Constitution: circumvent it even more aggressively than the current government. The PT says that money destined for education, health and science and technology is “investment”, not “spent”, and therefore should be kept out of the ceiling. A low-level language trick – since, regardless of how the heading is considered, the resources leave the public coffers in the same way – which, stretched to the limit, would allow a good part of the Union Budget to be removed from the ceiling, just by justifying that it is “investment”. And only the very naive would believe that the space that would be freed up inside the ceiling would not be quickly taken up by who knows what new expenses.

In other words, if there is anyone in this country who needs to be contained by a mechanism such as the spending cap, it is Lula. The discourse of endless spending may even have its appeal, especially in a country full of socioeconomic ills such as poverty and unemployment, but in the medium term it is the right path to the economic crisis, as PT’s passage through the Planalto has already demonstrated. The best way to help the poor is to put the economy in order, deflate the State, unburden the budget, eliminate aberrations such as rapporteur amendments and billionaire funds, and give fiscal health to the country, increasing the confidence of investors interested in generating employment and income. . Lula and the PT have already made it clear that this is not their plan.