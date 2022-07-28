ministry will use neutral language in official documents

The document specifies that neutral language will only not be applied when dealing with “positive actions in favor of women”.

The Ministry of Public Works of Argentina made official the use of neutral language both in productions and in documents, records and administrative acts. The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

The ministry headed by Gabriel Katopodis stated that the initiative was motivated by the provisions of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Latin America and the Caribbean: “Achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls through the reduction of discriminatory acts ”, describes the document.

The ministry also justifies the change by the “need for States” to “adopt all legislative and other measures to prohibit and eliminate discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in the public and private spheres”.

This is not the first decision along this line formalized through the Argentine Official Gazette. On May 10, the Ministry of Health followed suit. The two-page motion was signed by Minister Carla Vizzotti. In the document, the folder says that “modifying the forms of communication and institutional dynamics is also a way of accompanying the changes in sociocultural patterns, promoting democratic and inclusive values ​​of all kinds and nature”.