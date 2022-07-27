The investigation will deepen the investigation into the allegations of moral and sexual harassment made against the former president of Caixa Pedro Guimarães. | Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) opened an investigation to investigate the allegations of moral and sexual harassment made against the former president of Caixa Pedro Guimarães, who resigned from office last month after the first complaints emerged. The case was followed up by the MPT through a preliminary procedure.

On Monday (25), an ordinance signed by Labor Prosecutor Paulo Neto transformed the investigation into a civil inquiry to deepen the case. In charge of the institution since January 2019, Guimarães resigned after the website Metrópoles published, on June 28, complaints from career employees at Caixa who accused him of sexual and moral harassment.

Guimarães was replaced in the post by economist Daniella Marques, who was special secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Economy. Lawyer José Luis Oliveira Lima, who represents Guimarães, denied, in a statement, that his client had committed acts of abuse.

“Pedro Guimarães denies having practiced or encouraged any act of abuse, which is why he does not agree with the position of the MPT. When he is given the opportunity while still in the investigative process, he will present evidence of the correctness of his behavior”, declared Lima. With information from Agência Brasil.