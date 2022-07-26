President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). | Photo: Alan Santos/PR.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday (22) that the new cut in the Budget could reach R$ 8 billion. The representative made the statement in an interview at a gas station in Brasília, where he appeared to check fuel prices.

“We don’t want to cut anything. [Mas] if I don’t cut, I enter the Fiscal Responsibility Law. Now, it’s hard to work on a tight budget. We have this extra cut that amounts to almost R$ 8 billion. That’s where the issue of precatories comes in, the allowance comes in, the issue of financing for agriculture also comes in”, declared the president.

By determination of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), the government will send to Congress this evening the Bimonthly Income and Expenditure Evaluation Report, a document released every two months that guides the execution of the Budget. The blockade, according to the economic team, will be necessary to meet the federal spending ceiling. Only on Monday (25), the details will be released. The president did not specify which areas would be cut. With information from Agência Brasil.