Ana Maria Archila, the left-wing candidate for lieutenant governor, will receive a last-minute help from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she runs against Gov. The no.- 2 of Kathy Hochu, the campaign insurgent revealed on Wednesday.

The support of AOC comes with the election less than one week away — and as Mayor Eric Adams and the leftist federal legislator engage in proxy wars for control of Albany.

Ocasio-Cortez gave Archila the thumbs up in a morning news release, and she gushed about how “extremely honored” she is, calling her “a fearless advocate who works each day to fit the requirements of working families even before the interests of billionaires.”

The statement and the news continued, “Her election demonstrated the thirst of New Yorkers for leaders who would firmly demand that our requirements come first and reject the assumption that our neighborhoods should just wait for what we really need.

AOC “models every day the form of leaders that I plan to bring to the lieutenant governor’s office: that we should make a stand with working people to rise up affordable homes, livable pay, access to essential services, and a habitable planet, as well as that we must be brave enough to stand up to the billionaires and the strong who get in middle,” the New York State candidate for second in charge remarked.

The New York Times, which broke the support news, said that Ocasio-Cortez would participate in a campaign rally on Monday, the day before the date June 28 primary.

Archila will compete against Antonio Delgado, Hochul’s choice for lieutenant governor after Brian Benjamin, her former No. 2 and the subject of a federal indictment resigned in early May. Archila is running to become the first Latina of New York state elected official.

Recent surveys indicate Hochul has a wide lead over Democratic rivals Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Tom Suozzi for governor, but Delgado, who was inaugurated on the date May 25, may face or get against a tougher or more powerful opponent in his own election.

Following her backing for a number of candidates for state legislative offices who are running against more moderate Democratic challengers who Adams favors, AOC has now endorsed Archila.

The former NYPD captain previously supported the re-election campaign of Harlem Assemblywoman Inez Dickens – one of the first black lawmakers to demand improvements to criminal justice reform for which the mayor has championed. Housing activist Delsenia Glover is running against the incumbent, and Ocasio-Cortez is supporting her.

