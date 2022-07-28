Operation rescues 337 workers from conditions analogous to slavery

Collective on results about the results of Operação Resgate 2, a joint action to combat work analogous to slavery in the country. | Photo: Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil.

Inspection teams participating in the second edition of Operação Resgate freed, in less than a month, 337 people who worked in conditions similar to slavery. At least 149 of these workers were also victims of human trafficking. The inspections began on July 4th and were carried out in 22 states and the Federal District. Work is still in progress.

According to representatives of the Ministries of Labor and Welfare; Federal Public (MPF) and Labor Public (MPT), in addition to the Federal (PF) and Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU), the increase in social vulnerability, among other factors – such as the fact that This year the operation took four weeks, while in 2021 it took just two weeks – helps explain the recent result.

In 2021, the operation took place between January and February, while, this year, the month of July was chosen due to the World Day to Combat Trafficking in Persons, on the 30th. Thus, the actions of 2022 coincided with the harvest period of various crops that periodically use workers subjected to conditions similar to slavery. Since the beginning of this year, 1,125 people have been rescued from work analogous to slavery.

Despite the reservations, the Undersecretary of Labor Inspection of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, Romulo Machado, pointed out that the 337 people rescued during the month of July represent about 40% of the total of people found in a similar situation only during the first semester. this year. “Social vulnerability is a fact in Brazil and in several other countries. Logically, it leads to these circumstances”, declared the coordinator of the Criminal Chamber of the MPF, Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Carlos Frederico Santos.

Employers caught were notified to interrupt activities, formalize the employment relationship of workers subjected to conditions similar to slavery and pay their victims more than BRL 3.8 million in salary and severance payments, and may also respond criminally and administratively. Each rescued person received three installments of unemployment insurance, in the amount of one minimum wage each. Goiás and Minas Gerais were, respectively, the states with the most people freed.

The economic activities with the highest number of rescued workers were harvesting services in general; growing coffee and raising beef cattle. In urban areas, the occurrence of the crime in an alleged rehabilitation clinic for drug addicts in Patos de Minas (MG), in Alto Parnaíba, drew the attention of representatives of public agencies.

“Is it over there [clínica] it said it was to rehabilitate drug and alcohol users but, in fact, it was an establishment, a company that put people to work for free in the production of handmade pieces, made of plaster, which were sold. The workers were in a housing in a poor state of repair, without receiving any remuneration”, said the deputy national coordinator for the Eradication of Slave Labor and Combating Trafficking in Persons of the MPT (Conaete), the labor prosecutor Italvar Filipe de Paiva Medina. . With information from Agência Brasil.