Paris bans air conditioning in establishments with open doors

How did you feel about this matter?

An overview of Royale Street and Place de la Concorde after the lockdown in Paris, France on May 11, 2020.

The city of Paris will ban from this Monday (25) the use of air conditioning in shops and establishments that are open, with fines of up to 150 euros, in an attempt to reduce energy waste.

The measure aims to end this incorrect use of air conditioning “in the current context of climate emergency and energy crisis”, after similar decisions in other countries. country cities like Lyon and Besançon, explained the City Council.

Paris Deputy Mayor Dan Lert tweeted that he was “scandalized” by this phenomenon.

During the repeated episodes of heat waves in recent weeks, it has been common to see establishments in Paris with portable air conditioners that expel hot air through an open door or window.

“We have air conditioning here because the (coffee) machine is hot and can reach 45 degrees on site. It’s not a good environment to work in,” an employee of a small Parisian coffee shop told Efe.

On the other hand, other places have adapted: “We don’t have air conditioning precisely because it would have to be with the door closed”, said the chef of a restaurant in the capital, which uses fans to cool the establishment.

The French government plans to soon pass a decree to generalize this ban on a national level, the Minister of Energy Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, announced on Sunday.

In addition, the Executive finalizes another decree to standardize throughout the country the obligation that illuminated signs and windows are turned off between 1 am and 6 am.

The aim of these measures is to reduce unnecessary energy consumption while the European Union and its member states prepare a series of actions to reduce its energy dependence on Russia given the possible cut in the arrival of natural gas during the winter.