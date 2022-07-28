Paraná charges 29% ICMS on gasoline. | Photo: Archive / Gazeta do Povo

Petrobras announced this Thursday (28) a new reduction in the sale value of gasoline to distributors. The average price will go from R$3.86 to R$3.71. The reduction of R$ 0.15 – which corresponds to 3.88% – becomes effective as of this Friday (29). Last week, the company had already announced a decrease of BRL 0.20 in the price charged to distributors.

“Considering the mandatory blend of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at gas stations, Petrobras’ share of consumer price will rise from R$2.81, on average, to R$2, 70 for every liter sold at the pump,” the company said in a statement.

According to Petrobras, the reduction follows the evolution of international reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without the transfer to domestic prices of the cyclical volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate.

This was the company’s first announcement after the meeting in which Petrobras’ Board of Directors decided to keep under responsibility of the executive board for decisions on fuel pricing policy. The decision was taken on Wednesday (27). There was a possibility of alteration in the process, which could pass thebe defined by the board of directors itself.