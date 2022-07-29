The company explained that aviation fuel price adjustments are monthly. | Photo: Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil

THE Petrobras announced a reduction of 2.6% in the average sales price of aviation kerosene (QAV), of 5.7% in the average price of aviation gasoline (GAV) and of 4.5% in the average price of asphalt for distributors. The announcement was made this Thursday (28th) and the new prices start to take effect next Monday (1st)

The company explained that aviation fuel price adjustments are monthly and defined through a contractual formula negotiated with the distributors. Petrobras sells kerosene and aviation gasoline produced in its refineries or imported only to distributors.

“Distributors, in turn, transport and sell the product to air transport companies and other final consumers at airports, or to resellers. Distributors and resellers are responsible for installations at airports and supply services,” said the company. company.

Regarding the asphalt binder market, prices are subject to monthly readjustments, as provided for in the contracts with asphalt distributors. Petrobras also reduced the average price of gasoline sales to distributorss from R$3.86 to R$3.71 per litre. The drop is R$ 0.15 per liter.