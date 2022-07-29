Petrobras reports net income of R$ 54.3 billion in the second quarter of 2022

In the semester, Petrobras accumulated a profit of almost R$ 100 billion. | Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

THE Petrobras reported this Thursday (28) that it recorded net income of R$ 54.330 billion in the second quarter of 2022. This is the highest quarterly value since the fourth quarter of 2020, when the company gained R$ 59.9 billion. Profit is credited to strong cash generation, reflecting operating performance and rising oil market prices. As a result, the state-owned company announced the distribution of BRL 87.8 billion in dividends to shareholders.

In the first three months of this year, Petrobras reported a profit of R$ 44.561 billion. In the semester, it accumulated a profit of almost R$ 100 billion. The financial and investor relations director, Rodrigo Araujo Alves, stressed that the results show the resilience and solidity of the company, which is capable of generating sustainable results, following its trajectory of value creation.

“In line with our commitment to distribute our results, we approved shareholder remuneration of R$6.73 per common and preferred share. Additionally, we paid a total of R$77.3 billion in taxes and government participation in the second quarter. were about R$ 147 billion, an increase of 92% compared to the first half of last year”, said Alves.

According to Petrobras, net income in the quarter mainly reflected the appreciation of the price of Brent oil in the period. The result was also impacted by the capital gain of R$14.2 billion related to the co-participation agreement in Sépia and Atapu.

“Disregarding special items, recurring net income in the quarter was R$45 billion. These factors also explain the growth in recurring EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to R$99, 3 billion (+27% compared to the first quarter of 2022) and free cash flow to BRL 63.4 billion (+57% compared to the first quarter of 2022)”, highlighted the state-owned company. With information from Agência Brasil.