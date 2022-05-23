Even after all these years, Ellen and Portia’s romance is still one of the most endearing ever. We’ll go over everything from how the talk show host and actress met to their wedding and the difficulties they’ve faced along the way in the following timeline.

In 2000, there was a film called Love at First Sight that depicted a young couple in love at first sight.

A Chronology Of Ellen DeGeneres’ And Portia De Rossi’s Romance

Portia de Rossi told Oprah Winfrey in 2009 that she met Ellen for the first time at a party in 2000 and instantly fell in love with her. Because she hadn’t come out as a lesbian, she didn’t do anything.

A long period passed before she was able to tell Ellen how she felt, which she later admitted took “three years.” As far as they can recall, they have never felt that kind of connection with anyone else. “So there you go,” Portia once commented when it came to her thoughts on the matter.

They Reunited During An Award Show In 2004

Despite Portia di Rossie’s reluctance to tell Ellen about her relationship with her, the Big in 2004 Awards on VH1 brought the two back together. In 2005, the red carpet became an official event.

Neither of them has ever appeared publicly with the other before their first appearance together in the year 2005. The Advocate interviewed Portia at the end of the year about being a lesbian in Hollywood.

For lesbians, the idea that two women could choose whether or not to live their lives as lesbians scared them. The bulk of the characters in the program will not be gay due to the difficulty of being a homosexual actor and the fact that there are so many women in the world who do not identify as queer.

Toward the end of the year, People published a cover story on the couple’s move to a two-bedroom Los Angeles home. This person is the first person she will spend the rest of her life with, as Ellen explained.

They Were Married In 2008

The Supreme Court of California ruled in 2008 that same-sex marriages were legal in the state. To seal their commitment to one another, Portia and Ellen chose a small, intimate ceremony with just close relatives and friends in attendance.

Minister: “You signify for those who have gone before you, forced to spend their lives in silent despair, lurking in the shadows, that we as people are better than we used to be,” he said in a Facebook post.

Portia changed her name to Portia in 2010.

In 2010, Portia Lee James DeGeneres changed her name to Portia Lee James DeGeneres.

After all, Portia de Rossi continues to refer to herself as “Portia.”

In 2013, there have been a number of stories of marital issues.

As with any other married couple, Portia and Ellen have had their fair share of ups and downs. Their relationship had been strained, according to reports from 2013. Ellen, on the other hand, quickly shot off the charges.