Billboard with the face of nationalist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, in Baghdad: the country has been in a political stalemate since the October legislative elections | Photo: EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Hundreds of protesters linked to nationalist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed Iraq’s Green Zone and parliament on Wednesday to protest against the appointment of new prime minister Mohammed Shiya al-Sudani.

This was nominated by the largest Shiite alliance in the Iraqi parliament, following the resignation of 73 lawmakers from the al-Sadr-linked bloc, whose attempts to form a government failed. According to international agencies, there were no parliamentarians in the place at the time of the invasion.

Moqtada al-Sadr opposes Iran and the United States and his parliamentary group was the most voted in the legislative elections in October last year, threatening the traditional Shia blocs aligned with the Iranians. Since then, the country has been in a political impasse, due to the lack of an agreement to form a government.

On Twitter, al-Sadr himself said the “message” from his supporters had been given and urged the protesters to return home “safely”.