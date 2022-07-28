Public debt rises 2.51% in June and stands at BRL 5.84 trillion

The result of the public debt in June is a reflection of the low volume of maturities and the rise in interest rates and the dollar. | Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

The National Treasury reported this Wednesday (27) that the Federal Public Debt (DPF) rose from R$5.702 trillion in May to R$5.846 trillion in June, up 2.51%. The result is a reflection of the low volume of maturities and the rise in interest rates and the dollar. The Treasury forecasts that the DPF will rise in the coming months. According to the Annual Financing Plan (PAF), presented at the end of January, the DPF stock should end 2022 between R$6 trillion and R$6.4 trillion.

Domestic Public Securities Debt (securities) (DPMFi) rose 2.18%, from R$5.476 trillion in May to R$5.595 trillion in June. Last month, the Treasury issued BRL 67.33 billion in bonds more than it redeemed, mainly in fixed-rate papers (with fixed interest rates) and in papers adjusted by the Selic rate (basic interest rates in the economy). In addition to the net issuance, there was the appropriation of R$ 52.09 billion in interest.

Through the appropriation of interest, the government recognizes, month by month, the correction of the interest levied on the bonds and incorporates the value into the stock of public debt. With the Selic rate rising since August last year, interest appropriation increases. Last month, the Treasury issued BRL 71.33 billion in DPMFi bonds. With the low volume of maturities in June, redemptions totaled just R$4 billion. The dollar’s soaring in June also contributed to increase government indebtedness.

External Federal Public Debt (DPFe) rose 10.56%, from R$226.27 billion in May to R$250.17 billion in June. The main factor was the 10.77% rise in the dollar last month. High interest rates begin to have an impact on public debt. The average cost of issuance – how much the Treasury pays to place the bonds on the market – reached 12.03% per year in June. This is the highest level since May 2017. Higher costs indicate greater investor distrust in purchasing Treasury bonds.

For the second month in a row, the public debt cushion (financial reserve used in times of turmoil or strong concentration of maturities) rose. This reserve increased from R$1.108 trillion in May to R$1.221 trillion last month, boosted by the payment of R$26.7 billion in dividends (profit distribution) from state-owned companies to the National Treasury. Currently, the mattress covers almost 1 year of public debt maturities. In the next 12 months, R$ 1.327 trillion in federal bonds is expected to mature. With information from Agência Brasil.