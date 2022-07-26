Reduction in the price of cooking gas is the focus of Lula’s campaign

The team of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, prepares a campaign promise to reduce the price of cooking gas. With a focus on low-income voters, the idea is that the price of a 13-kilo bottle can drop to around R$70 in 2023, in case the PT is the winner of the October presidential elections. The information was given by Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), coordinator of Lula’s campaign in the oil and gas sector, to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

According to Prates, the reduction in the price of gas would involve a change in the pricing policy for oil and its derivatives. According to Lula’s campaign, the International Parity Price (PPI) regime used today would give way to a hybrid model. A weighted average would be made between the price of the product on the international market and that practiced in Brazil.

In Curitiba, for example, the prices of the product vary between R$ 106.90 and R$ 113.99, according to the values ​​consulted in an application for the sale of gas cylinders this Tuesday morning (26). According to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), last week the average price of a cylinder in Brazil was R$ 111.80, with a minimum of R$ 81.99 and a maximum of R$ 160.

In addition, the senator also stated that resources from the National Treasury could be used to subsidize the reduction of prices by Petrobras.

The PT campaign coordinator also said that the gas allowance, or “gas voucher”, will be maintained in a possible Lula government. The value, however, was not mentioned.

The gas allowance is paid to families registered in the Cadastro Único para Programas Sociais (CadÚnico). The amount was R$ 53, but it was readjusted by the government of Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for re-election by the PL, and will be R$ 120 per month from August to December 2022.