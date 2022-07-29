Federal Revenue Application. | Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

The payment of the third batch of refund of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) will be made this Friday (29) to 5,242,668 taxpayers. The total bank credit of this stage will be R$ 6.3 billion. Residual refunds from previous years were also included in this batch.

The query to find out whether or not it is part of this shipment was opened last Friday (22). Just access the Revenue page on the internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”. It is also possible to access this data through the Federal Revenue app.

Payment of the refund will be made in the bank account informed by the taxpayer in the Income Tax Return, directly or by indicating the PIX key. According to the IRS, if for some reason the credit is not carried out, the amount will be available for redemption at Banco do Brasil for up to one year.