the military authorities ukrainian reported new attacks in the Odessa region and the port of Mykolaiv on Tuesday (26). The Black Sea region was targeted by air strikes. Port infrastructure along the country’s southern coast and private buildings were hit.

The British Ministry of Defense said the Russia sees Ukraine’s use of anti-ship missiles as “a threat” that limits its fleet in the Black Sea. “Russia will continue to prioritize efforts to degrade and destroy Ukraine’s anti-ship capability,” it said.

Other attacks took place in the region last Saturday (23), a day after the agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Under the aegis of Turkey and the UN, the warring countries signed on the release of Ukrainian grain to alleviate the humanitarian crisis around the world. The reopening of the ports will allow the export of around 3 million tons per month.

After Saturday’s attacks on the commercial port of Odessa, Ukraine accused Russia of “spitting in the face” of the UN and Turkey, and said Russia must assume “full responsibility” if the agreement is broken.