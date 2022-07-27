Russia reduces gas flow to Germany to 20% of Nord Stream capacity

How did you feel about this matter?

the giant russian Gazprom reduced this Wednesday (27) the pumping of gas to the Germany to a fifth of the capacity of the Nord Stream pipeline for “technical reasons”, according to information released by the company itself on its website.

The flow reduction started at 9 am (Moscow time; 3 am Brasília time). The company reported that the daily volume transported through the Nord Stream will be 33 million cubic meters.

Gazprom linked this new drop in pumping to the state of a turbine, after the deadline for a new repair, as stipulated by technical standards, had passed.

In mid-June, Gazprom reduced the daily volume of gas pumped through the Nord Stream, which accounts for 40% of the pipeline’s supply capacity, from 167 million cubic meters to 67 million cubic meters, due to the need to repair the turbine.

In July, the Russian company completely suspended pumping gas through the Nord Stream for 10 days for “routine maintenance work”.

On July 21, the pipeline was put back into operation at 40% of full capacity.

On Tuesday (26), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline “can fully meet the needs of Europe”, but that the operation would not be allowed “for political reasons”, referring to to European sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The day before, the Kremlin said Russia was “not interested” in stopping gas supplies to Europe. “Russia has been and remains a country that largely ensures Europe’s energy security,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He warned, however, that “if Europe continues on the path of adopting senseless restrictions and sanctions, which affect itself, the situation will be different”.