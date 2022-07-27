Senators call for investigation by Deputy Attorney General of the Republic

Seven Senators asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to open an investigation to investigate the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, for alleged prevarication with regard to the requests for action made by the Covid CPI in the Senate last year. On Monday (25), Lindôra asked the Supreme Court to file part of the actions against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), ministers and government allies opened from the CPI’s final report. Filed with the STF, the action was signed by the president of the Covid CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), by the vice president, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), by the rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), and also by Humberto Costa (PT-PE), Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE), Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) and Otto Alencar (PSD-BA). The first manifestation of the PGR asked the STF to file a lawsuit against Bolsonaro for the crime of violating a preventive health measure. In another opinion, Lindôra requested that the STF file a lawsuit that investigates the crime of epidemic increased by the result of death. In addition to Bolsonaro, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, is the target of these accusations; former Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello; the former executive secretary of Health Élcio Franco; the former Minister of Defense Braga Netto, the former Deputy Chief of Monitoring of the Civil House Heitor Freire, the former Secretary of Health Hélio Angotti Neto and the former Minister of Citizenship Osmar Terra. The PGR considered that “minimal evidence” was not presented to say that Bolsonaro and the other indicted in the report would have “incurred in any criminal practice in the context in question”.

Following a recommendation from the Federal Police (PF) and the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, determined the extension of the temporary arrest of businessman Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa for another five days. On Sunday (24), his defense had asked for the relaxation of judicial measures. Ivan’s arrest was decreed by Minister Moraes, last Friday (22), after the repercussion of the video in which he makes explicit threats of physical violence challenging PT members and ordering STF ministers to leave Brazil, or else they would be “hunted” . In addition to the arrest, all the entrepreneur’s social networks were blocked, which are already offline. In a new decision, Minister Alexandre de Moraes determined the extension of the prison for 5 days, claiming that such a measure is “essential for the police authority to advance in the analysis of the seized material and in the elucidation of criminal offenses attributed to the criminal association throughout the its extension”. Moraes mentioned a new video published by Fonte Boa on the day of the arrest with other “threats to security and honor” of the Supreme Court. The content was not located because his social networks are still blocked by the minister’s determination.

O National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) rose 0.13% in July. The percentage represents 0.56 point below the previous month, which closed at 0.69%. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), this was the smallest change since June 2020. Considering the inflation preview, the IPCA-15 measures the change from the 15th of one month to the 15th of the next – in this case from June 15th to July 15th. In 2022, the accumulated increase is 5.79%. The IBGE also informed that the indicator for the last 12 months closed at 11.39%. Clothing, food and beverages were the groups with the highest increases and long-life milk was the product that had the most impact. In 2022, the accumulated price variation is 57.42%.

The economic instability of recent weeks and the record dollar in Argentina have paralyzed operations in the car sales business., which was already going through a complicated scenario due to the lack of vehicle supply. New car prices in pesos rose by 10 to 15% in early July following the departure of Martín Guzmán from the Ministry of Economy. Access our website to learn more about the crisis in the neighboring country.

