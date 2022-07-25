Attacks took place at various locations in the city of Langley in the Canadian province of British Columbia. | Photo: Reproduction / CTV News

At least four homeless people were shot at several locations in the city of Langley, in the Canadian province of British Columbia, on Monday (25). According to information from the public channel CBC, two of these victims died and the other two are hospitalized in serious condition.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the country’s federal police, issued an emergency alert after the first attacks and a suspect was identified and shot dead shortly afterwards.

The police said that for the moment they do not know if the suspect had any relationship with the victims and asked the local population for information that could clarify the matter, but the fact that only homeless people were shot indicates that it was a “targeted attack”, according to the statement. Canadian authorities.