Sex transition clinic for children to close in UK

The UK public health service Tavistock & Portman clinic and the only one authorized to provide sex transition treatments will be closed in 2023. The decision was taken after a lawsuit brought against the clinic by Keira Bell, a woman who regretted having surgery and taking hormones during her teenage years.

“The more the transition went on, the more I realized I wasn’t a man, and I never would be,” he said. Keira Bell, eight years after starting treatment, as published in the National Review. “As I matured, I realized that gender dysphoria was a symptom of my general sadness, not the cause.”

Bell began the sexual transition at age 16, after going through three doctor visits and receiving the diagnosis that she now disputes.

“I insisted on saying that I wanted the transition. It was the typical teenage kind of thing. The fact is that I was a girl who was insecure with my body, who was abandoned by her parents, who felt alienated from her friends, who suffered from anxiety and depression and who had difficulties with sexual orientation.”

In 2020, Bell sued the British public health system (NHS) alleging that the medical staff who treated her should have questioned her decision, as a teenager, to transition from female to male.

Her lawyers argue that minors are not able to consent to their own treatment with hormone blockers, which restrict hormones linked to changes in the body during puberty, such as menstruation or the growth of facial hair, or to gender transition. .

The public clinic specializing in child sexual transition said at the time that it “maintains a cautious approach to the treatment of children to adolescents.”

In the announcement of the closing of services for children and adolescents, Tavistock & Portman informed that treatments already started will not be interrupted.

Other regional centers will open in the UK to do this type of work from next year. The change comes because, according to independent medical reviews, the clinic needed to be renovated.