Simone Tebet launches candidacy. Actions impact Bolsonaro’s campaign

Four more parties held their conventions this Wednesday (27). At an event attended by President Jair Bolsonaro, the PP approved the coalition with the PL. The MDB confirmed the name of senator Simone Tebet (MS) as the party’s candidate for the presidency. It will have the support of PSDB and Cidadania, which ratified the decision in their convention. In her speech, Tebet stated that her candidacy represents an attempt to “pacify Brazil”. See how the event went.

Lula’s proposals. In an interview, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said that, if elected, he intends to recreate ministries, change Petrobras prices and resume Bolsa Família. he said still not believe in the possibility of a coup.

Dispute numbers. Brazil currently has 32 parties registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). Of these, how many will have their own candidate for the presidency? And the others, who will support? Find out in this report.

Judiciary and elections. The president of the TSE, Edson Fachin, gave the PL two days to explain the boosting content about Bolsonaro. Check out what they are the actions and inquiries in the superior courts that may affect the presidential reelection campaign.

fuel prices. At a meeting, Petrobras’ Board of Directors decided to keep the decisions on fuel pricing policy under the responsibility of the executive board. Check the state’s justification.

spin around the world. Universities rejected the nomination of “woman of the year” for Lia Thomas, transgender athlete. Find out why Chileans should reject the socialist proposal of the new Constitution and who is the former Paraguayan president who became the biggest cigarette smuggler to Brazil.

Lula and the spending ceiling. With that typical arrogance of someone who is absolutely sure that Brazilians will go to the polls in October suffering from a collective amnesia that will make them forget how PTismo broke Brazil, the former president, ex-convict and ex-convict Lula returned to attack the spending ceiling. Here’s an excerpt from the Gazette’s opinion:

PT was responsible for the explosion in public spending, in a combination of pleasures for civil servants and conviction in the power of the State as the protagonist of economic activity. There was no way it could work, and it did not – the wasteful “new economic matrix” caused the worst recession in the country’s history in 2015 and 2016.

instant payment. How and when Pix emerged and why it ended up in the electoral debate

risk behavior. 98% of those infected with monkeypox are gay or bisexual men, study shows

Accusations of homophobia. Pastors are attacked for denying ceremonies to homosexuals. What does the law say?

Behavior. Challenges of autism spectrum disorder go beyond childhood, if not faced by the individual and society

The revolt against casual sex. Raised amidst what older generations recounted of the “free love” movement of the 1960s, Generation Z is starting to reflect their problems with casual sex. Charles Hilu’s article explains the reason for this revolt.

Paulo Polzonoff Jr.

makes a chronicle about the meeting of bankers in defense of the Democratic Rule of Law.

Daniel Lopez show how we’re doing From the Era of Scarcity to the Era of Rationing.

age with quality. Only 30% of the quality of our health over the years has to do with genetics. The other 70% depend on the way we live, the environment and the habits we create during our lives. With that in mind, Semper Família gives tips on how to age well.

