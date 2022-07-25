Taiwan conducts air strike exercise amid tensions in China

How did you feel about this matter?

Taiwan carried out an air strike exercise on Monday (25), as the island intensifies preparations in the event of a Chinese attack. Sirens sounded to evacuate streets and cities were closed in the north of the island for 30 minutes. The event was called Wan Anwhich means “eternal peace”.

A “missile alert” asking people to evacuate to a safe location immediately was sent via text message. “It is necessary to make preparations in case of war,” said the mayor of Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, Ko Wen-je, in a speech.

“When everyone gets the text message, don’t panic,” Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said in a public reminder on Facebook Monday morning. “Citizens, please evacuate in accordance with the guidelines.”

Tsai has made increasing defense capabilities her top priority and said only her people can decide the territory’s future.

China claims to democratically govern Taiwan as its territory and has never ruled out taking the island by force. Taiwan rejects China’s claim to sovereignty and vows to defend itself. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has renewed debate in Taiwan over how best to react in the event of an attack amid intensified Chinese military maneuvers around the island.