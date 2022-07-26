TCU technicians and the truth about Lava Jato expenses

If the ministers of court Union accounts (TCU) have clearly demonstrated their desire to pursue those responsible for Operation Car Wash in the Federal Public Ministry, giving its contribution to the dismantling of the fight against corruption in Brazil, the country can at least rejoice in the fact that the institution’s technical staff is guided by impartiality and the search for the truth of the facts. The Department of External Control of the State Administration (SecexAdministração) of the agency had previously stated that there was no indication of irregularity in the process that tries to force the former attorney Deltan Dallagnol to disburse an unbelievable R$ 2.8 million, and a new opinion from the same secretariat has everything to put a shovel in this absurdity.

The process was opened after representation of the Public Ministry before the TCU (MPTCU) and the parliamentary bench of the Workers’ Party; it was intended that Dallagnol, other members of the Lava Jato task force and the former attorney general Rodrigo Janot were investigated and punished for allegedly wasting taxpayer money on trips and per diems of prosecutors who participated in the petrolão investigation, an expense that, in the eyes of the persecutors, would have been both excessive and unnecessary. The rapporteur minister, Bruno Dantas, sponsored by Renan Calheiros and reached the ex-president, ex-con and ex-convict Squid, ignored the initial opinion of SecexAdministração, went ahead with the process, ran over stages and even anticipated its vote when, in a November 2021 dispatch, it called the investigated “embezzlers of public resources”. All this with the help of the other members of the Second Chamber of the TCU, all of them involved in some way with Lava Jato, either as denounced or cited in award-winning denunciations.

The TCU’s technical area concluded that there was no waste, much less irregularity in Lava Jato’s expenses

The absurdities in the conduct of the process – not to mention the very initiative to carry out such an investigation – were so many that the Justice, in the first and second instances, granted and maintained an injunction suspending the so-called “special accounting”, but the president of the Superior Justice Tribunal (STJ), Minister Humberto Martins (whose son was cited in a plea bargain and denounced by Lava Jato), overturned the injunction and allowed the process to resume. On July 18, advisor Angela Brusamarello, from SecexAdministração, signed the latest opinionwhich definitively eliminates any doubts about the fairness in the conduction of Lava Jato’s expenses and recommends “accepting the defense allegations presented” by Dallagnol and the other investigated, as they “were sufficient to elude the irregularities attributed to them”.

Brusamarello analyzed one by one the allegations of the Lava Jato pursuers, and concluded that “the administrative model chosen to enable the Lava Jato task force in Curitiba (…) did not imply a violation of the rule of economy or the principles of interest public, purpose, motivation and proportionality, behold, the managers implemented measures of administrative rationality and zeal compatible with the procedures and work processes of the body to make the operation viable” (emphasis is given by the advisor herself); that “no evidence of enrichment was identified” on the part of the prosecutors; and that it is unreasonable to charge them any amount as a refund, as all recorded displacements were duly justified.

When dealing specifically with the accusations against Dallagnol, Angela Brusamarello attests that he “did not participate in the design of the model, nor was he the natural attorney at the time of its installation. [da força-tarefa]”, adding that, even if Dallagnol “was aware of the payment of per diems, tickets and gratuities to members, it is unreasonable to demand that, in addition to the extensive, complex and intricate finalistic work of officiating, coordinating and executing the activities of criminal prosecution, administrative management of the task force. (…) the main role of a task force coordinator was only the legal and procedural management of the group and the operational management (field work)”. In other words, if there is no reason to charge amounts from the other attorneys, there would be even less reason to extract almost R$ 3 million from those who had nothing to do with the financial planning of the operation.

In short, there was no waste, much less irregularity in Lava Jato expenses – a fact also attested by the Attorney General’s Office, which in document of hundreds of pages, dated May 30, compared possible alternatives to the task force model and concluded that there was no cheaper option for the needs of that investigation. If there is still a shred of decency left for all those who promoted or gave their endorsement to the persecution of Dallagnol and his former MPF colleagues, the garbage can is the obvious destination of this process.