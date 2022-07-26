the bicentennial of a scientist monk

In the year 2022, some important historical dates are celebrated. In addition to the longest reign in the United Kingdom, with Elizabeth II, we celebrate the bicentennial of Brazil’s Independence. But there is another bicentennial, which, perhaps, most of us do not know: the birth of the “father of genetics”, Gregor Mendel, on July 22, 1822.

Of humble origins, the son of horticulturists, born in a small rural town in southern Moravia called Heizendorf, in the former Austro-Hungarian empire (now the Czech Republic), Mendel was born, who, from an early age, knew how to deal with plants. Suffering from scarce financial resources, he went hungry and fell ill frequently, as he preferred to invest in his studies. It is said that he even fainted in a math class. At age 18, he began to study philosophy free of charge for candidates for the priesthood. Due to the extreme circumstances of subsistence, he was forced to assume the priestly life.

In 1847 he was ordained an Augustinian monk in Brünn, now Brno, in the Czech Republic. There he taught Physics, Mathematics, Latin, Greek and German. With the permission of the monastery superior, he went on to study Zoology and Botany at the University of Vienna, where he failed twice to be a professor. At age 33, he took care of the monastery’s gardens, where he would begin, a few years later, his famous hybrids with peas, which he referred to as “daughters”, and, at age 46, he was unanimously elected abbot of the monastery.

Who could have imagined that a monk secluded in his garden would become the forerunner of a science that would later be called Genetics?

Mendel bequeathed to humanity one of the greatest discoveries in the entire history of science and there was not a single person at the time who understood it to the point of giving it its fair value.

In February 1865, having finished his research with thousands of pea seeds, he presented his work to the Society of Naturalists in Brünn, whose committee included leading scientists. A year later, he published it in a small international scientific journal with the title Versuche ueber planzenhybriden Verh (Plant Hybrid Experiments).

At the time, Mendel’s work did not find a single scientist who fully understood it, perhaps because the scientific environment was not prepared to recognize such a discovery about the laws of heredity.

It seemed that the focus of the natural sciences at the time was on The Origin of Species, publication, that indeed revolutionized the world in 1859. Contemporaries, Charles Darwin and Gregor Mendel never met in person, despite having had similar scientific questions, such as the transmission of heredity and how new species originate. But while Darwin approached the question through the idea of ​​natural selection of small, inherited variations, which affect an organism’s ability to compete for scarce resources in nature, Mendel was more empirical, pollinating plants and precisely measuring each different type of hybrid and its progeny – filiation –, promoting an intellectual argument that generated less possible speculation. At this point, the botanical monk’s approach was indistinguishable from modern science, while that of the British naturalist was more logical and theoretical, widely accepted, although it did not provide answers to the crucial mystery of the transmission of life, that is, how organisms evolved. reproduced, and how traits were inherited from one generation to the next.

While for Darwin, transmission occurred by “gemmules”, released from various parts of the body into the blood, which would concentrate in the germ cells, being diluted in the next generation, known as the theory of pangenesis, for Mendel, hereditary characters were conditioned by factors – he used the term “element”, equivalent to what we now call a gene – that were segregated, integrally, for several generations. Therefore, the work of one complemented that of the other.

It seems that Mendel would have read The Origin of Species and meditated on some of Darwin’s questions, such as, for example, the one that asks “why do certain characteristics of grandparents or more distant ancestors reappear in an individual?” The opposite seems not to have occurred, but certainly Darwin would have been aware of the Austrian monk’s experiments, however, perhaps, he did not have the religious obsession with numbers, nor the vision of a focused mind, that such calculations could reveal. so universal laws of nature. Although he had never read Mendel’s scientific article, Carl von Nägeli, an illustrious botanist and university professor, had exchanged several letters with the modest priest, and likewise had not understood his experiments, and had even doubted them, even ignoring them completely in his most famous book with over 800 pages, published in 1884.

Mendel’s work, therefore, was not disseminated in the scientific world, as it was too radical and abstract for his peers to value it. Furthermore, it was not known at the time of the existence of chromosomes as components of heredity, making it even more difficult to materialize his ideas. Consequently, his entire effort of eight years of experience was never recognized in his lifetime. Despite this, Mendel continued to work with the same enthusiasm, studying other plant species in addition to bees and meteorology. It is said that he once said, in the face of the coldness and indifference of contemporary scientists: “My day will come!”. He died at age 61 and unfortunately after his death all his notes were burned, contributing to his oblivion.

It took 35 years since the original publication of his work for Mendel’s laws to be “rediscovered” by three scientists: Hugo de Vries, Karl Correns and Erich von Tschermark. Applying the same experiments with plant hybridization, the botanists reached the same conclusions as the abbot, regarding the proportion of dominants, recessives and the independent segregation of plant characters (green or yellow color, smooth or wrinkled appearance, etc.).

According to an article by Kim Nasmyth, from the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, published in the famous magazine Nature Reviews Geneticson May 20, 2022, Gregor Mendel’s work revolutionized Biology in such a way that we could consider him a genius, and his work, almost a miracle.

Most of the most important scientific discoveries, whether in Physics or Biology, would have been made soon after, had the original discoverer not existed – what is known as a subtraction test. Still, according to the author, this would certainly apply to the discovery of the structure of DNA, made by Watson and Crick. Supposedly, the American chemist Linus Pauling would have discovered it, had Rosalind Franklin’s studies not supported the famous double helix. Knowing that Mendel had made his discoveries nearly four decades before any other human being, this sets him up as a unique example in the history of science.

According to the biographical book about the monk written by one of the greatest Brazilian geneticists, Newton Freire-Maia, a former professor at the Federal University of Paraná, Mendel bequeathed to humanity one of the greatest discoveries in the entire history of science and, at the time, there was no not a single person who understood it to the point of giving it its fair value. Mendel is therefore one of the most beautiful and sad examples of a man who walked ahead of his time. He was a genius who couldn’t afford to become a science bigwig: he was a priest, had a single good paper published, and worked as a substitute high school teacher.

May your example of life and selflessness to faith and experimental science be an inspiration to the new generation of scientists, two hundred years after your birth, to believe in themselves as they seek more questions than explanations, combining the power of observation. to the imagination.

Israel Gomy is a physician specializing in Medical Genetics, Master in Medical Sciences from USP-Ribeirão Preto, PhD in Oncology from Fundação Antônio Prudente, and post-doctorate from Harvard Medical School. He is the author of the book A Genealogical Odyssey.